Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $37,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

