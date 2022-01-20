Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.
CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of CNDT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 24.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.