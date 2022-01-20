Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 24.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

