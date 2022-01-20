Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 134,733 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 134,733 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Splunk worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Splunk by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

