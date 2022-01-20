Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,842,121 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,842,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,728,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 589,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,936,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,261,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,991 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $27,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.