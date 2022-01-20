Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $43,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

CHKP stock opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

