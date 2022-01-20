Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,048,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,676,021 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Yamana Gold worth $23,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 436,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

