ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 185,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,242. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

