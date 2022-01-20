Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.