Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.06 Million

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $238.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.12 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $190.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

