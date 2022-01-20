Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.56

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $191.56 and traded as high as $194.67. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $192.80, with a volume of 9,088,107 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,748,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,236,000 after acquiring an additional 160,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,585,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

