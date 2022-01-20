ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.43

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 127085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,225 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.