Contrasting iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46% iHuman -9.29% -12.91% -7.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Scholar Education and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than iHuman.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.49 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -12.86 iHuman $81.52 million 1.75 -$5.74 million ($0.24) -11.13

iHuman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education. Bright Scholar Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats iHuman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

