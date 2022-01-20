Contrasting Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.65 $20.19 million $2.06 6.56 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.59 -$35.45 million $0.16 157.94

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Stellus Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 67.27% 8.10% 2.91% Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of equity, senior secured first lien, unitranche, split lien and second lien debt financings for buyout transactions. Its investment size ranges from $10 to $50 million.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also act as a co-investor.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.