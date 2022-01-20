Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 35,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 498,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $76,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

