CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. CONX has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CONX by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,618,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,442 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONX by 1,097.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,714 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONX by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,824 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of CONX by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,256,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after buying an additional 686,276 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

