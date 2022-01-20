Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 46,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.25.
Core One Labs Company Profile
