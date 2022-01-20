Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 46,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Core One Labs has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

