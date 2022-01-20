Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 78.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CRTX opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.