Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494.87. 85,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.75 and its 200-day moving average is $481.90. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

