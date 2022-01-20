COTI (COTI) Market Cap Hits $337.85 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. COTI has a market cap of $337.85 million and $34.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.