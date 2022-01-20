Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 4.3%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. 11,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 578,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

