Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.62

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.84.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,328 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,851 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

