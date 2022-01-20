Cowen Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $213.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price upped by Cowen from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.72.

JBHT opened at $200.65 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

