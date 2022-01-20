Creative Planning Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Dollar General by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after buying an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

