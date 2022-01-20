Creative Planning Grows Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,732 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

