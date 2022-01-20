Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000.

FTEC stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

