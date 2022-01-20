Creative Planning Purchases 682 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Creative Planning grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7,847.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $581,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 32.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $721,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

