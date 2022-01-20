Creative Planning Purchases 8,910 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

