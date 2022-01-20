Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$3.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.42. 648,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.59 and a 52-week high of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$75.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

