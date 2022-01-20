Critical Contrast: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StarTek and Rooshine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StarTek 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

StarTek currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.93%. Given StarTek’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe StarTek is more favorable than Rooshine.

Profitability

This table compares StarTek and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StarTek -1.83% -0.75% -0.30% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StarTek and Rooshine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StarTek $640.22 million 0.31 -$38.99 million ($0.32) -15.44 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StarTek.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of StarTek shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of StarTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

StarTek has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StarTek beats Rooshine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc. is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics. The company offers multiple services, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. It also manages programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Srilanka, Argentina and Peru, and Rest of World. The company was founded by A. Emmet Stephenson and Michael W. Morgan in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

