Crown Advisors Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Chico’s FAS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 43.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,670. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.