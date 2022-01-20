Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010185 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068836 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.00447820 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

