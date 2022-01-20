CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LAW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $2,115,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $11,970,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

