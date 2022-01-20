CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 355,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,012,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.