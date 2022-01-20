Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post $5.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $231.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.