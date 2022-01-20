Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

