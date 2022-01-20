Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $225.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 131,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

