CX Institutional Acquires 183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

