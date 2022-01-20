CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Amundi purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $278.95 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

