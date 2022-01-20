CX Institutional Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CX Institutional lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEX were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $216.10 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

