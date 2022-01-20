CX Institutional Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CX Institutional raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,887 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

