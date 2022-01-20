CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $948,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

