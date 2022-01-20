CX Institutional Purchases 173 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CX Institutional increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $322.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.28. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

