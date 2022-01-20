CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $263.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.