CX Institutional Takes $128,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

