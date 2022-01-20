Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Down 32.7% in December

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 240,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,232. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Daktronics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.23.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $164.48 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 509,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 170,350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 94.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.