Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NYSE DNMR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 7,920,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,072. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $492.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 635,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

