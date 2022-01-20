Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $541.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.