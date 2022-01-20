Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $$10.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,419. Data Knights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,005,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

