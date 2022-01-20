Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 2,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00.

Datadog stock opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

