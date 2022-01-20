DAV Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $946,223.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $946,223.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,455.92 or 1.00262269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00324347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001742 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.